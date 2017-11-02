FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Suzuki pres: open to joining Toyota, Mazda, Denso's EV joint venture
Sections
Featured
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 2, 2017 / 7:24 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Suzuki pres: open to joining Toyota, Mazda, Denso's EV joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp President Toshihiro Suzuki:

* open to joining Toyota, Mazda, Denso’s electric vehicle (EV) joint venture

* would like to cooperate with other companies on EVs wherever possible, including batteries

* India sales solid but concerned it would be caught flat-footed if EVs suddenly took off there

* hopes motorcycle business will be in black on operating level for full year, after profit achieved in first-half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maki Shiraki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.