BRIEF-S&W Seed entered into fourth amendment agreement amending the company's credit and security agreement, dated as of Sept 22, 2015‍​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co

* S&W Seed - On Sept. 13, entered into fourth amendment agreement amending the company’s credit and security agreement, dated as of September 22, 2015‍​

* S&W Seed Co - Amendment extended maturity date of credit facility to September 12, 2019 - SEC Filing

* S&W Seed Co - ‍Amendment includes increased aggregate principal amount that company may borrow, repay and reborrow under credit agreement to $35 million​

* S&W Seed Co says ‍amendment​ increased aggregate principal amount that company may borrow, repay and reborrow under the credit agreement to $35.0 million