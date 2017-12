Dec 8 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co:

* S&W SEED CO SAYS ON DEC 4, 2017, ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO ASSET PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH PIONEER HI-BRED INTERNATIONAL - SEC FILING

* S&W SEED CO - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, CO WOULD ACQUIRE DUPONT PIONEER'S GMO GERMPLASM VARIETIES, RELATED ASSETS FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $7 MILLION