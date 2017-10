Oct 12 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co

* S&W Seed - On Oct 11, co entered into a securities purchase agreement with co’s CEO Mark Wong

* S&W Seed - Pursuant to purchase agreement​, co agreed to sell and issue 75,000 shares of its common stock to CEO Wong at $3.50 per share