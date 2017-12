BRIEF-S&W Seed Says ‍On Nov 30, Co Entered Secured Note Financing Transaction With Conterra Agricultural Capital LLC For $12.5 Mln

Dec 1 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co:

* S&W SEED SAYS ‍ON NOV 30, CO ENTERED SECURED NOTE FINANCING TRANSACTION WITH CONTERRA AGRICULTURAL CAPITAL LLC FOR $12.5 MILLION - SEC FILING​

* S&W SEED CO - ‍PURSUANT TO LOAN TRANSACTION CO ISSUED SECURED REAL ESTATE NOTE​ OF $10.4 MILLION MATURING NOV 30, 2020

* S&W SEED CO - ‍SECURED REAL ESTATE NOTE BEARS INTEREST OF 7.75% PER ANNUM​

* S&W SEED CO - ‍PURSUANT TO LOAN TRANSACTION CO ISSUED SECURED EQUIPMENT NOTE OF $2.1 MILLION WHICH MATURES ON NOV 30, 2019​

* S&W SEED CO - ‍SECURED EQUIPMENT NOTE BEARS INTEREST AT A RATE OF 9.5% PER ANNUM​ Source text: [bit.ly/2jBwe4D] Further company coverage: