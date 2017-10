Oct 3 (Reuters) - Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd

* Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd clarifies on news item “SEBI imposes INR 400,000 penalty on Swagruha Infrastructure”

* SEBI imposed fine of INR 400,000 on co for non-submission of yearly disclosures for about 10 years Source text - bit.ly/2wvouWV