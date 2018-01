BRIEF-Sweden's NetEnt warns Q4 earnings to lag market forecasts

Jan 16 (Reuters) - NetEnt:

* PRELIMINARY REVENUES AND OPERATING PROFIT FOR NETENT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* SAYS ‍IN Q4 2017, TOTAL REVENUES FOR NETENT AMOUNTED TO AROUND SEK 419 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT SEK 150 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍THIS IS BELOW MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR PERIOD.​

* SAYS ‍DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MARKET ESTIMATES AND PRELIMINARY OPERATING PROFIT OF NETENT IN Q4 2017 IS DUE TO LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED REVENUE GROWTH​

* SAYS ‍DURING 2017, NETENT PHASED OUT DELIVERIES OF GAMES TO OPERATORS IN AUSTRALIA, POLAND AND CZECH REPUBLIC​

* SAYS ‍IN Q4, THIS HAD A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND THREE PERCENTAGE POINTS​

* SAYS ‍FURTHER, UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH IN SOME OF NETENT‘S MARKETS WAS LOWER THAN EXPECTED IN QUARTER.​

* SAYS ‍NETENT‘S BUSINESS CONTINUED TO GENERATE A SOLID CASH FLOW IN Q4 AND DIVIDEND FOR 2017 WILL BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2016 YEAR‘S LEVEL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)