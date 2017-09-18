FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sweden's Telia says to sell 7 pct stake in Turkcell
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 18, 2017 / 3:20 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sweden's Telia says to sell 7 pct stake in Turkcell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Telia Company

* Telia company announces proposed sale of part of its stake in Turkcell

* Says ‍announces launch of an accelerated bookbuilding offering to institutional investors of approximately 153.5 million shares in Turkcell Iletism Hizmetleri A.S. (Turkcell)​

* Says ‍proposed stake sale represents approximately 7.0 percent of Turkcell’s issued share capital.​

* Says ‍will continue to be largest shareholder in Turkcell in economic terms post today’s proposed transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

