Dec 11 (Reuters) - Swedish Match:

* NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AT SWEDISH MATCH

* SAYS ‍MARLENE FORSELL HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR FAMILY REASONS​

* SAYS ‍SHE WILL BE REPLACED BY TOM HAYES WHO IS CURRENTLY VICE PRESIDENT BUSINESS CONTROL AND CFO IN SWEDISH MATCH‘S US DIVISION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)