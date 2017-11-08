FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swedish Match says intends to sell its total shareholding in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 8, 2017 / 6:15 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Swedish Match says intends to sell its total shareholding in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB -

* Swedish Match announces intention to sell its total shareholding in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

* Unit Swedish Match treasury Switzerland retained Deutsche Bank to explore selling its total shareholding in Scandinavian Tobacco Group​

* ‍Price per share will be determined through an accelerated book building process to institutional investors​

* ‍Deutsche bank is acting as bookrunner in connection with placing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.