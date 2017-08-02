BRIEF-Swiber holdings clarifies on article published by Debtwire Asia-Pacific

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Swiber Holdings Ltd

* clarification in relation to article published by Debtwire Asia-Pacific on 1 August 2017

* Clarifies that judicial managers have been engaged in discussions with potential lenders,investors in relation to working capital loans to be extended to group​

* Clarifies potential partnership as described is expression of interest as restructuring option for group received by judicial managers from interested party

* Company has not received an offer for a super-senior working capital loan from a listed indonesian energy company​

* Judicial managers expect to raise another US$243.7 million from further disposals of assets and recoveries to be made from insurance claims