a month ago
BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says it received statutory demands from two separate financiers
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 11, 2017 / 9:58 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says it received statutory demands from two separate financiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Swing Media Technology Group Ltd

* Has received statutory demands from two separate financiers

* Statutory demands will have material adverse impact on financial position, financial performance, business and operations of group​

* Statutory demands indicate existence of material uncertainty which casts doubt on group and co's ability to continue as going concerns​

* Requested for conversion of its trading halt to a voluntary trading suspension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

