Feb 8 (Reuters) - Swire Pacific Ltd:

* ‍JOHN ROBERT SLOSAR TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN AND A DIRECTOR OF SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED​

* ‍MERLIN BINGHAM TO SUCCEED SLOSAR AS CHAIRMAN​

* ‍SLOSAR WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND A DIRECTOR OF CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: