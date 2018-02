Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swire Pacific Ltd:

* UNIT ‍TO BUY 50% STAKE IN SHANGHAI QIANXIU CO LTD FROM SHANGHAI NEWBUND COMPANY FOR RMB1,349 MILLION​

* SWIRE PROPERTIES‘S UNIT ‍TO BUY 50% STAKE IN SHANGHAI QIANXIU FROM SHANGHAI NEWBUND CO FOR RMB1,349 MILLION ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: