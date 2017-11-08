FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swiss cut fees for 5G frequencies, to allot more bands
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 9:14 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Swiss cut fees for 5G frequencies, to allot more bands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) -

Swiss government says licence fees for mobile radio frequencies which will be used for future mobile radio technology (5g) are being reduced

* Swiss government says licence fees for mobile radio frequencies in the 3 ghz range are being set at a level which is customary internationally

* Swiss government says federal communications commission is preparing the allocation of frequencies, amended ordinance will enter into force on 1 january 2018

* Swiss government says new frequency bands are to be allocated to the mobile communications sector to enable the launch of “5G” technology in switzerland

* Swiss government says use of the 694-790 mhz range of frequencies, originally reserved for broadcasting, will henceforth be designated for broadband mobile radio applications

* Swiss government says strategic measures are being taken to enable future use of mobile radio frequencies in additional frequency bands

* Swiss government says new frequencies will be allocated in the coming year by swiss federal communications commission Source texts for Eikon:

here

here

Reporting By Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.