BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site Launches CHF 300 Million Convertible Bonds Due 2025

Jan 9 (Reuters) - SWISS PRIME SITE AG:

* LAUNCHES CHF 300 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2025

* SETTLEMENT DATE OF THE BONDS IS EXPECTED TO BE ON 16TH JANUARY 2018

* SWISS PRIME SITE - BONDHOLDERS WHO CONVERT THEIR BONDS WILL RECEIVE PAR AMOUNT IN CASH + EXCESS AMOUNT IN REGISTERED SHARES‍​

* SWISS PRIME SITE - BONDS HAVE A 7-YEAR MATURITY AND ARE MARKETED TO INVESTORS WITH A COUPON RANGE OF 0.20% TO 0.45%

* SWISS PRIME SITE - ISSUE PRICE AND THE REDEMPTION PRICE ARE SET AT 100%

* BONDS HAVE ALSO PREMIUM RANGE OF 10.0% TO 15.0% Source text - bit.ly/2AIpgRQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)