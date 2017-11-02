FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swiss Re CFO: price rises in areas hit by large losses of up to 50 pct would not be surprising
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 10:39 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Swiss Re CFO: price rises in areas hit by large losses of up to 50 pct would not be surprising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss Re CFO tells Reuters

* price increases of up to 50 percent would not be surprising in areas hit by large losses‍​

* on speculation regarding interest in Generali & Ergo German closed life books: we have been very clear about our desire to continue focusing on U.K. Business

* reduced our position in New China Life a little bit earlier in Q4, which will be reflected in our Q4 results

* remain committed to China and New China Life relationship, but realized some of the value accretion on that investment

* remain committed to maintaining consistency on our dividend policy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Paul Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
