BRIEF-Swiss watchdog alters capital rules for big banks
October 27, 2017 / 5:33 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Swiss watchdog alters capital rules for big banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swiss banking supervisor FINMA says:

* Swiss supervisor finma says - large banks: new capital adequacy treatment of holdings in subsidiaries, and update on recovery and resolution planning

* Swiss supervisor finma says changing the way in which holdings in subsidiaries are treated when calculating capital adequacy requirements for switzerland’s two large banks, credit suisse and ubs

* Swiss supervisor finma says the changes will take effect retroactively as of 1 july 2017

* Swiss supervisor finma says also providing information on the rebates granted to the two large banks in recognition of implemented measures to improve their global resolvability

* Swiss supervisor finma says given their progress so far, finma sees the rebates as justified and has granted approximately one-third of the maximum rebate to both banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
