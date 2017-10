Sept 25 (Reuters) - Switch Inc

* Switch Inc sees IPO of 31.3 million shares of co’s Class A common stock - SEC filing

* Switch Inc sees IPO of 31.3 million shares of co’s Class A common stock priced between $14 to $16 per share

* Switch Inc says CEO Rob Roy and an affiliated entity of Roy will collectively control about 67.7 percent of voting power of co's common stock after completion of offering Source text: (bit.ly/2xvcGFs) Further company coverage: