FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Switch qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.08​
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 13, 2017 / 9:49 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Switch qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.08​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Switch Inc:

* Switch announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $97.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $372 million to $380 million

* Switch Inc sees ‍FY 2017 capital expenditures in range of $345 million to $365 million​

* Switch Inc - qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.08​

* FY 2017 revenue view $374.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Switch Inc sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA in range of $190 million to $195 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.