BRIEF-Switzerland's ZKB Says Expects A Solid Result in 2018

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Zuercher Kantonalbank:

* SAYS ZÜRCHER KANTONALBANK GREW ITS NET PROFIT TO CHF 782 MILLION IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017‍​

* SAYS THE DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTED TO THE CANTON AND MUNICIPALITIES WILL INCREASE BY JUST OVER 3% TO A TOTAL OF CHF 363 MILLION

* SAYS OPERATING INCOME ROSE BY 1% TO CHF 2,336 MILLION

* ZKB SAYS IN 2017 THE MORTGAGE BUSINESS GREW SOMEWHAT MORE SLOWLY THAN THE MARKET, REFLECTING THE EXECUTION OF BANK‘S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON THE QUALITY OF ITS LENDING PORTFOLIO

* ZKB SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO DELIVER A SOLID RESULT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018