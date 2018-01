Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sword Group Se:

* Q4 EBITDA EUR 8.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FORECASTS 12% ORGANIC GROWTH FOR 2018, ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS AND AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* SEES FOR 2018 EBITDA MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 15%.

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍​46.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.3 MILLION YEAR AGO