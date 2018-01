Jan 9 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* SYAPSE ENTERS STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE TO ADVANCE PRECISION MEDICINE IN ONCOLOGY

* SYAPSE SAYS CO AND ROCHE WILL WORK JOINTLY TO DEVELOP SOFTWARE PRODUCTS AND ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS

* SYAPSE SAYS ROCHE WILL FUND DEVELOPMENT OF THESE NEW PRODUCTS

* SYAPSE SAYS ROCHE AND CO WILL ALSO COLLABORATE ON AUTOMATED METHODS FOR MEASURING REAL-WORLD OUTCOMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: