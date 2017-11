BRIEF-Sykes Enterprises Inc posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.62‍​/shr

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sykes Enterprises Inc

* Sykes Enterprises Inc - third quarter 2017 revenues of $407.3 million increased $21.6 million, or 5.6 pct‍​

* Sykes Enterprises Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.52‍​

* Sykes Enterprises Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Sykes Enterprises Inc - is raising its full‐year 2017 revenue and diluted earnings per share outlook

* Sykes Enterprises Inc sees FY 2017 revenues in the range of $1,574.0 million to $1,579.0 million‍​

* Sykes Enterprises Inc sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.46 to $1.49; sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.91 to $1.94

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $399.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S