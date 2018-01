Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sylogist Ltd:

* SYLOGIST ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS: EPS INCREASES 14%, REPORTED EARNINGS UP 9%, MARGINS INCREASE, AUDIT COMMITTEE APPOINTMENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.09

* Q4 REVENUE C$8.0 MILLION VERSUS C$8.1 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.55