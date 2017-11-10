FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sylvain Cossette becomes president and CEO of Cominar
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 1:18 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Sylvain Cossette becomes president and CEO of Cominar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit

* Sylvain Cossette becomes president and chief executive officer of Cominar

* Cominar REIT - Qtrly ‍net operating income was $110.2 million compared to $124.6 million for corresponding period of 2016​

* Cominar REIT - ‍Recurring funds from operations for q3 of 2017 was $65.3 million, compared to $68.5 million​

* Cominar REIT qtrly ‍recurring adjusted funds from operations for Q3 of 2017 $0.30​ per share

* Cominar REIT - Have ‍decided to refocus activities on core markets being province of Quebec and Ottawa region​

* Cominar REIT qtrly ‍operating revenues $204.2 million versus $217.9 million

* Cominar REIT - ‍ Michel Dallaire is chairman of board of trustees and outgoing chief executive officer of Cominar​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.