BRIEF-Symantec Corp reports qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.40​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp
* Symantec reports second quarter fiscal year 2018 results
* Q2 revenue $1.24 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion
* Symantec Corp - qtrly GAAP revenue $1,240 million versus $979 million last year
* Symantec Corp - sees q3 GAAP revenue $1,227 million to $1,257 million
* Symantec Corp - sees q3 non-GAAP revenue $1,250 million to $1,280 million
* Symantec Corp - sees q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.42 to $0.46
* Symantec Corp - qtrly non-GAAP revenue $1,276 million versus $1,015 million
* Symantec Corp - qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.40
* Symantec Corp - sees fiscal 2018 GAAP revenue $4,877 million to $4,977 million
* Symantec Corp - sees fiscal 2018 non-GAAP revenue $5,000 million to $5,100 million
* Symantec Corp - sees fiscal 2018 non-GAAP EPS $1.66 - $1.76
* Symantec Corp - qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.40
* Symantec Corp - qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $5.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: