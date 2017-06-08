FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Economy
June 8, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Symantec Corp says reaffirmed its financial guidance for Q1 and FY2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp

* Symantec corp says reaffirmed its financial guidance for q1 and full fiscal year 2018

* Symantec corp says expects cash flows from continuing operations in range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion for fiscal 2018

* Symantec -expects capital expenditures of about $250 million and cash expenses of about $500 million for fiscal 2018

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.78, revenue view $5.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

