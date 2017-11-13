FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SymBio Pharmaceuticals says arbitration against The Medicines Company
#Healthcare
November 13, 2017 / 6:53 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-SymBio Pharmaceuticals says arbitration against The Medicines Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - SymBio Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Says co initiated an arbitration against The Medicines Company (MDCO) on Oct. 11, under the rules of International Chamber of Commerce, seeking damages arising out of MDCO’s repudiation of the license agreement entered into between the co and MDCO on October 5, 2015, for the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the patient-controlled pain management drug “SyB P-1501” (or “IONSYS”) in Japan

* Says the co seeks damages of $82 million (about 9 billion yen)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hwXAJn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
