BRIEF-SymBio Pharmaceuticals says arbitration against The Medicines Company

Nov 13 (Reuters) - SymBio Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Says co initiated an arbitration against The Medicines Company (MDCO) on Oct. 11, under the rules of International Chamber of Commerce, seeking damages arising out of MDCO’s repudiation of the license agreement entered into between the co and MDCO on October 5, 2015, for the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the patient-controlled pain management drug “SyB P-1501” (or “IONSYS”) in Japan

* Says the co seeks damages of $82 million (about 9 billion yen)

