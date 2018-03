March 1 (Reuters) - Symphony International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE “NAV”) AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS US$618,672,025 AND NAV PER SHARE WAS US$1.2672.​

* ‍CHANGE IN NAV AND NAV PER SHARE WAS DRIVEN BY AN INCREASE IN VALUE OF LISTED SECURITIES, PARTICULARLY MINOR INTERNATIONAL PCL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)