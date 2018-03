March 7 (Reuters) - Symrise AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SYMRISE AG: EXECUTIVE BOARD CONTRACT OF CFO OLAF KLINGER EXTENDED AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

* ‍OLAF KLINGER WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE FINANCES OF SYMRISE FOR ANOTHER FIVE YEARS UNTIL JANUARY 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)