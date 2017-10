Oct 2 (Reuters) - Synaptics Inc

* Synaptics Inc says ‍on September 27, 2017, Synaptics incorporated entered into an amendment and restatement agreement​ - sec filing

* Synaptics Inc - ‍credit agreement provides for a revolving credit facility in a principal amount of up to $200 million​

* Synaptics Inc - ‍under amendment, co may request increases in revolving credit facility commitments in an aggregate principal amount of up to $100 million​