2 months ago
#Bonds News
June 20, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Synaptics Inc announces offering of $450 mln in convertible senior notes due 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Synaptics Inc

* Synaptics Incorporated announces offering of $450 million in convertible senior notes due 2022

* Synaptics Inc says expects to grant initial purchasers for offering an option to purchase up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Synaptics - expects to use proceeds from sale of notes t in part to pay off about $123.8 million outstanding under, and terminate, its term loan facility

* Synaptics-To also use proceeds from sale in part to repurchase up to $100.0 million amount of shares of its common stock under authorized repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

