2 months ago
BRIEF-Synaptics to buy Conexant Systems and multimedia solutions business of Marvell Technology
June 12, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Synaptics to buy Conexant Systems and multimedia solutions business of Marvell Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Synaptics Inc

* Synaptics accelerates consumer iot strategy with acquisitions of conexant systems, llc and multimedia solutions business of marvell technology group

* Synaptics inc says expects transaction to be accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share in first year following close

* Synaptics inc says intends to fund transactions through a combination of cash and debt financing

* Synaptics inc says also announced signing of a definitive agreement to acquire multimedia solutions business of marvell technology group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

