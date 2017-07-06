FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies announces review of strategic alternatives
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 6, 2017 / 8:23 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies announces review of strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc:

* Synchronoss Technologies announces review of strategic alternatives

* Synchronoss Technologies announces review of strategic alternatives

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - has retained goldman sachs & co LLC and PJT Partners Inc As its financial advisors to assist with strategic review

* Synchronoss Technologies - board of directors has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - board will consider a full range of strategic, & financial alternatives, which may include a sale or other transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.