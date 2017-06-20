BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies commences management streamlining and realignment plan

June 20 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc-

* On June 14, co commenced a management streamlining and realignment plan - sec filing

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - estimates that it will recognize a pre-tax charge of approximately $22 million to $25 million

* Anticipates that majority of pre-tax charge will be recognized in q2 of 2017

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - primary components of plan involve reducing layers of management, where appropriate

* Synchronoss - plan, together with management changes previously announced, expected to realize about $70 million of annualized pre-tax expense savings

* Cash expenditures in connection with pre-tax charge will be substantially paid out by q3 of 2017

* Synchronoss - expected savings in addition to about $20 million of annualized pre-tax expense synergies from staff reductions related to intralinks deal