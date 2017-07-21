FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Synchrony Financial reports Q2 net earnings of $496 mln or EPS $0.61
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Synchrony Financial reports Q2 net earnings of $496 mln or EPS $0.61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Synchrony Financial

* Synchrony Financial reports second quarter net earnings of $496 million or $0.61 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synchrony financial qtrly net interest income increased 13% from Q2 of 2016 to $3.6 billion

* Synchrony Financial - new capital plan increasing quarterly common stock dividend to $0.15 per share

* Synchrony Financial qtrly provision for loan losses increased $305 million to $1,326 million driven by credit normalization and loan receivables growth

* Synchrony Financial - new capital plan increasing share repurchases of up to $1.64 billion of synchrony financial common stock

* Synchrony Financial quarter-end estimated common equity tier 1 ratio under basel iii subject to transition provisions was 17.4%

* Synchrony Financial quarter-end estimated fully phased-in common equity tier 1 ratio under basel iii was 17.2%

* Synchrony Financial qtrly net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 16.20%

* Synchrony Financial qtrly net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.42 percent compared to 4.51 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.