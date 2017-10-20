BRIEF-Synchrony Financial reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.70

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Synchrony Financial

* Synchrony Financial reports third quarter net earnings of $555 million or $0.70 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synchrony Financial - ‍net interest income increased $395 million, or 11%, to $3.9 billion, primarily driven by strong loan receivables growth​

* Synchrony Financial - qtrly ‍net interest income increased 11% from q3 of 2016 to $3.9 billion​