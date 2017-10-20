FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synchrony Financial reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.70
October 20, 2017 / 11:16 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Synchrony Financial reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Synchrony Financial

* Synchrony Financial reports third quarter net earnings of $555 million or $0.70 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synchrony Financial - ‍net interest income increased $395 million, or 11%, to $3.9 billion, primarily driven by strong loan receivables growth​

* Synchrony Financial - qtrly ‍net interest income increased 11% from q3 of 2016 to $3.9 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
