FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Synchrony Financial sees deal with PayPal EPS accretive in 2019
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 2:02 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Synchrony Financial sees deal with PayPal EPS accretive in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Synchrony financial

* Synchrony financial says transaction with paypal not expected to impact current capital plan announced may 17- sec filing‍​

* Synchrony financial - sees deal with paypal eps accretive in 2019

* Synchrony financial - expects paypal deal to be $0.03 dilutive to eps in ‍4q17 due to pre-funding and deal-related expenses​

* Synchrony financial - expects paypal deal to be $0.05 dilutive to eps in ‍1h18 due to pre-funding and onboarding costs​

* Synchrony financial - expects paypal deal to be $0.20 dilutive to eps in ‍2h18 primarily due to allowance build​

* Synchrony financial - post closing of deal with paypal, sees eps impact of about $0.20 dilutive in second half 2018, assuming july 1, 2018 close Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ANHKAJ) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.