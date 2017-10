Oct 5 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

* ‍Syndax announces dosing of first patient in pivotal trial of entinostat for treatment of advanced or recurrent breast cancer in Japan by partner kyowa hakko kirin​

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍phase 2 trial is expected to enroll about 124 patients in Japan​

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍enrollment of first patient in phase 2 trial of entinostat​ triggers $5 million milestone payment to Syndax