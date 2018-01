BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Collaboration To Evaluate Entinostat In Combination With Anti-Pd-L1 Cancer Immunotherapy In Breast Cancer

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE ENTINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-PD-L1 CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY IN BREAST CANCER

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NEW CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH GENENTECH, A MEMBER OF ROCHE GROUP

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS - COS WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO‘S ENTINOSTAT AND GENENTECH‘S ATEZOLIZUMAB

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - GENENTECH WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONDUCTING TRIAL

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TRIAL WILL BE CONDUCTED AS PART OF MORPHEUS, ROCHE‘S NOVEL CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: