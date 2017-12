BRIEF-Synektik Signs Prelim. Conditional Agreement To Buy Monrol

Dec 21 (Reuters) - SYNEKTIK SA:

* ON DEC 5 SIGNS PRELIM. CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO BUY MONROL POLAND LTD SP. Z O.O. (MONROL)

* ON APRIL 11 CO SIGNS LOI WITH ECZACIBAŞI MONROL NÜKLEER ÜRÜNLER SAN. VE TIC. A. Ş BASED IN TURKEY REGARDING PURCHASE

* UNDER LOI CO TO PAY FOR MONROL 5,000 ZLOTYS (NOMINAL VALUE OF ITS SHARES) AND AMOUNT OF EUR. 3.5 MILLION TO COVER ITS DEBT

* UNDER PRELIM. COND. AGREEMENT, CO TO ACQUIRE MONROL FOR 5,050 ZLOTYS AND TAKE OVER THE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE DEBT IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 3.5 MLN

* ONE EXTRA SHARE WILL BE ISSUED AND ADDED TO MONROL‘S SHARE CAPITAL ONCE THE FINAL DEAL HAS BEEN SIGNED

* THE FINAL DEAL TO BE FINALISED BY MARCH 30, 2018

* IN CASE OF THE ACQUISITION THE COMPANY TO RECOGNISE ONE OFF GAIN RESULTING FROM ACQUIRING THE ASSETS ACCORDING TO THEIR FAIR VALUE IN THE AMOUNT OF 7-8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CO TO PAY FOR ACQUISITION WITH LONG-TERM INVESTMENT LOAN

* MONROL PRODUCES AND SELLS RADIOTRACERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)