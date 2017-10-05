BRIEF-Synex International shareholder Daniel Russell urges shareholders to vote in favor of 5 new Board nominees

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Synex International Inc shareholder Daniel Russell:

* Synex shareholder Daniel Russell says filed proxy circular, letter to shareholders in respect of annual general meeting of co on November 3, 2017

* Synex shareholder Daniel Russell says urges shareholders to vote in favour of five new Board member nominees

* Synex shareholder Daniel Russell says him and other concerned shareholders hold an aggregate of approximately 42.16% of common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: