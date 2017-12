Dec 20 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd:

* PARTNERS WITH FOODSTUFFS SOUTH ISLAND

* INTENDS TO INVEST ABOUT NZ$125 MILLION IN ADVANCED LIQUID DAIRY PACKAGING FACILITY TO SUPPLY FOODSTUFFS SOUTH ISLAND

* PARTNERSHIP TO BECOME FOODSTUFFS SOUTH ISLAND'S EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER OF ITS PRIVATE LABEL FRESH MILK AND CREAM FROM EARLY 2019