Jan 29 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd:

* ‍REAFFIRMED ITS MILK PRICE FORECAST OF NZ$6.50 KGMS FOR 2017 / 2018 SEASON​

* “TOO EARLY IN SEASON TO GIVE PRICING CERTAINTY, BUT WE BELIEVE THERE MAY BE A PERIOD OF PRICE STABILITY OVER COMING MONTHS”

* FORECAST DEPENDENT ON COMMODITY PRICES CONTINUING TO FIRM FOR REST OF SEASON