Aug 14 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd

* Updates on Grass Fed Infant Formula U.S. launch‍​

* New timing will not have material impact on Synlait’s forecast FY18 volumes

* Co & Munchkin understand the FDA process is expected to take further 4 to 12 months