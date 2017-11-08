BRIEF-Synlogic says ‍SYNB1020 was safe, well tolerated in subjects

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Synlogic Inc
* Synlogic reports positive top-line phase 1 data demonstrating safety and tolerability and proof of mechanism in healthy volunteers for synb1020, a synthetic biotictm medicine for the treatment of hyperammonemia
* Synlogic inc - data support initiation of two phase 1b/2a studies in 2018
* Synlogic - synb1020 was safe, well tolerated in subjects in multiple ascending dose cohorts
* Synlogic - there have been no serious adverse events, no cases of infection with bacteria in synb1020 study