BRIEF-Synlogic says ‍SYNB1020 was safe, well tolerated in subjects

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Synlogic Inc

* Synlogic reports positive top-line phase 1 data demonstrating safety and tolerability and proof of mechanism in healthy volunteers for synb1020, a synthetic biotictm medicine for the treatment of hyperammonemia

* Synlogic inc - ‍data support initiation of two phase 1b/2a studies in 2018​

* Synlogic - ‍synb1020 was safe, well tolerated in subjects in multiple ascending dose cohorts

* Synlogic - ‍there have been no serious adverse events, no cases of infection with bacteria in synb1020 study ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: