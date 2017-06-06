BRIEF-Synnex on termination of agreement by co, in event Datatec, unit breach terms of non-solicit obligations, Datatec to pay $24.9 mln

June 6 (Reuters) - Synnex Corp:

* Synnex- Upon termination of agreement by co, in event Datatec, unit breach terms of non-solicit obligations, among others, Datatec to pay co $24.9 million

* Synnex says if agreement is terminated because Datatec shareholder consent is not obtained, Datatec to pay co termination fee of $3.0 million- sec filing

* Synnex - in event of cash election, if agreement terminated as certain lender consents not obtained, co to pay Datatec termination fee of $3.0 million