BRIEF-Synnex qtrly earnings per share $1.83
June 22, 2017 / 8:43 PM / in 4 months

BRIEF-Synnex qtrly earnings per share $1.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Synnex Corp:

* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.94 to $2.02

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $1.68 to $1.76

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion

* Q2 revenue $3.5 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.83

* Synnex Corp qtrly ‍non-gaap diluted EPS $2.08​

* Synnex Corp - ‍board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share​

* Synnex - board has approved anti-dilution repurchase program of up to $300 million of its common stock over a period of up to 3 years effective July 1, 2107 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

