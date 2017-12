Dec 7 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc:

* SYNOPSYS INITIATES $200 MILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT

* SYNOPSYS SAYS WILL RECEIVE INITIAL SHARE DELIVERY OF ABOUT 1.8 MILLION SHARES, WITH REMAINDER, IF ANY, TO BE SETTLED ON OR BEFORE MAY 16, 2018